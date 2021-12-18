Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in November

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

