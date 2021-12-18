Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.99 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

