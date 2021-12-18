Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $139.09 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.