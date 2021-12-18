WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Cap of $79,381.02

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $79,381.02 and $70.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

