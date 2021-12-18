Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on January 7th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.26 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.77.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

