Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 433,367 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,081. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

