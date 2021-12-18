Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $78.92 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $78.92 million and $10.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,092,243 coins and its circulating supply is 78,371,211 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

