Warburg Research Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €20.05 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.24 and its 200 day moving average is €17.14.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

