Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $319.10

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $319.10 and last traded at $318.91, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

