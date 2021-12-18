Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02. Weatherford International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.