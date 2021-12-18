Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.