Wells Fargo & Company Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $57.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

DTM stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,662,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

