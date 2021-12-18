Wells Fargo & Company Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

ET stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

