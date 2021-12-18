Wells Fargo & Company Increases Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $24.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.