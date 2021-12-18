West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $709.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $449.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.88. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.