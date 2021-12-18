Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 39.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,837 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

