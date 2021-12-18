Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,177 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BWA opened at $43.63 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

