Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 88 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,636.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,237.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,078.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

