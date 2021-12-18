Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,158 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $294.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

