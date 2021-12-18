Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,560 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.