WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

NYSE WEX opened at $128.66 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

