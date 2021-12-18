WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

