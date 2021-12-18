WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 146,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

