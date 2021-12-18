WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

