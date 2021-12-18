WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.