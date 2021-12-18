WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,134.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,980 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.