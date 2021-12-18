Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,709.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

