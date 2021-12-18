Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,709.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Wirecard
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.