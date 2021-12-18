Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of HII opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

