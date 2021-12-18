Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.31

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 52085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

