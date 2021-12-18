Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0650 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $522,194.93 and $97,828.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,613.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.15 or 0.08448612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00317841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.00934228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00387837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00271012 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.