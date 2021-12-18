Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $121.71 Average PT from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.78. 795,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,748. Woodward has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

