WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,005.84

WPP plc (LON:WPP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.84 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,095.50 ($14.48). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($14.42), with a volume of 5,219,617 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.19) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.78) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.26) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.34).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,056.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,005.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

