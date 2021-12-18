Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $533.63 or 0.01141777 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,375,788 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

