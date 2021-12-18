Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.75

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $6.95. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 74,761 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

About Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

