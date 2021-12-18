Xiaodi T. Zhang Sells 8,000 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

