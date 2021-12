Xiaodi T. Zhang Sells 8,000 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

