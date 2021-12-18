XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

