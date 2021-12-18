Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

