Yellow Road Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $113,624.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

