Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

