Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $732.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.60 million and the lowest is $703.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $35.44. 1,976,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,975. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

