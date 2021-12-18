Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.71. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.63. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

