Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $120.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.89 million to $125.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

