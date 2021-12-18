Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SOPH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. 28,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

