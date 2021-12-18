Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $21,890,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,505. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

