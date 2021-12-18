Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 2,195,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,491. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

