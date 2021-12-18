Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 581,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,425. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

