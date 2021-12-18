Zacks: Analysts Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post sales of $76.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.75 million and the highest is $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $263.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.44 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

