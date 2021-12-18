Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 324,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.68. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

