Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

