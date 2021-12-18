Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 2,119,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.